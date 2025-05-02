SDPI hosts inaugural NAG meeting to strengthen inclusive development, youth-centered policy research

- Home
Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2025 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), in collaboration with UNICEF, convened the inaugural meeting of the National Advisory Group (NAG) under the banner of “Strengthening Inclusive Development, Policy Advocacy and Research.”
This curtain raiser seminar marked a significant step in shaping a collaborative framework for evidence-based policy dialogue and inclusive development in Pakistan, with a special focus on children, adolescents, and marginalized communities, said a press release.
Chairing the event, Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director SDPI, emphasized the urgency of investing in human capital amid mounting macroeconomic pressures. “We are at a critical juncture where social investments must not be sidelined.
Our youth face severe challenges—malnutrition, illiteracy, and poor access to services—which are symptomatic of deeper developmental crises,” he remarked. Highlighting the importance of the newly established advisory group, he said the NAG will guide research, enhance credibility, and provide strategic oversight to align efforts with national and global priorities.
Dr. Razia Safdar elaborated on the initiative's research agenda, revealing four major studies planned for the second quarter. These include projects on green skills development, misinformation’s impact on adolescents, smog’s effect on child health, and an Inclusive Learning Exchange Program to boost youth employability. “Our efforts are rooted in contextual evidence and inclusivity—addressing gender, disability, and socio-economic gaps,” she stated.
Participants underscored the importance of data integrity, cross-sectoral collaboration, and real-time policy relevance.
Baela Raza Jamil, CEO of the Center for Education and Consciousness, highlighted the need for robust data collection and evaluation methods. Sakib Sherani, CEO of Macroeconomic Insights, stressed the importance of translating ground-level findings into policy language. Dr. Lubna Naz of IBA pointed out the limitations of existing air quality data and advocated for broader environmental indicators.
Dr. Shahzad Ali Khan, Vice Chancellor of the National Health Services academy, committed institutional support for training and capacity building, urging transparency in research protocols. Dr. Safdar Sohail echoed the government’s green transformation ambitions, advocating for case studies in manufacturing and services sectors to identify green job gaps and opportunities. He highlighted a rise in youth idleness stemming from education and employment exclusion, warning of serious mental health consequences.
Dr. Jasim Anwar from the Planning Commission emphasized the policy linkage of each study, noting the need for thorough reviews and targeted advocacy—especially during budget cycles. “We must align our knowledge products with the government’s climate agenda and privatization efforts,” he added.
A shared consensus emerged around the urgency of integrating evidence with policy, particularly in areas such as digital literacy, air pollution, green skills, and youth empowerment.
The NAG is expected to serve as a linchpin in ensuring research outputs not only inform but influence national and provincial strategies, thereby fostering an inclusive and sustainable development paradigm for Pakistan.
