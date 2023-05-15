UrduPoint.com

SDPI Organizes Launching Ceremony Of "Europe Ki Diary" Book

May 15, 2023

SDPI organizes launching ceremony of "Europe Ki Diary" book

Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) on Monday hosted a launching ceremony of the book "Europe Ki Diary" comprises of newspaper columns written by renowned columnist and lawyer Barrister Naseem Ahmed Bajwa

Speaking on the occasion, well-known columnist Khurshid Nadeem said that most newspaper columns failed to maintain relevance due to the short lifespan of current affairs writing and If a column remained relevant for a certain period, it inevitably encompassed an excessive amount of substance, knowledge, and a firm grasp on the subject of current affairs.

"This book, 'Europe Ki Diary,' is a collection of various columns that predicted the current times years ago. Only an avid reader and travel enthusiast like Barrister Naseem Ahmad Bajwa could write such a book, as he has broadened his intellectual horizons to foresee the global perspective," he expressed while shedding light on the book.

SDPI Executive Director Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri said compiling columns was an indeed a brave act as the writers presented themselves accountable for the foresight expressed in their work in chronological order.

'Europe Ki Diary' was a compilation of columns not only which identified the issues and problems, but also presented the way forward and solutions of the issues, Suleri added.

The author of the book, Barrister Naseem Ahmed Bajwa, stated that the book was not intended to be a popular work that would please readers with distorted history or trending rhetoric; instead, it was written with the aim of thought-provocation, seeking to uncover the true history and predict the future happening.

'Europe Ki Diary' was a political and social commentary by an elderly man who had been observing Pakistan's history since its inception with great attention. Therefore, the commentary would assist readers in comprehending both local and global politics adequately, the author said while divulging details of the book.

