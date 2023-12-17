Open Menu

SDPI, PAL To Hold Memorial Reference For Renowned Urdu Punjabi Literati Ahmed Saleem

Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2023 | 06:30 PM

SDPI, PAL to hold memorial reference for renowned Urdu Punjabi literati Ahmed Saleem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) The Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) and Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) are holding a memorial reference to present tribute to the great efforts of famous urdu and Punjabi poet, dramatist, and researcher Ahmed Saleem at the Pakistan Academy of Letters on December 19 (Tuesday).

The renowned Punjabi and Urdu literati, who was the author of over 175 books, passed away peacefully in Islamabad after a protracted illness on December 10 (Sunday), a news release said.

The SDPI and Pakistan Academy Letters are jointly organizing the memorial reference that will eulogize the late Ahmed Saleem, who was among the leading activists of the Progressive Literary Movement of Pakistan.

The late dramatist and poet was a student of Faiz Ahmed Faiz and Ustad Daman. He remained associated with the Sustainable Development Policy Institute until his last moment. The Federal Minister for Culture, Jamal Shah, renowned poets Iftikhar Arif, Kishwar Naheed, and Asma Sherazi, Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri,Brig (R) Muhammad Yasin, Parveen Malik, ,Dr Humaira Ashfaq,Dr Shafqat Munir, and more renowned writers and poets will share their thoughts on Ahmed Saleem’s work and life.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Student Daman Jamal Shah December Sunday Share

Recent Stories

Pakistan suffer significant setback against Austra ..

Pakistan suffer significant setback against Australia in first Test

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

10 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

19 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

19 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

19 hours ago
Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday an ..

Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday anniversary

19 hours ago
 Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her ..

Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her career

19 hours ago
 Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold ..

Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold champions

19 hours ago
 Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsbur ..

Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsburg

19 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

19 hours ago
 Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned af ..

Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned after player collapse

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan