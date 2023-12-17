SDPI, PAL to hold memorial reference for renowned Urdu Punjabi literati Ahmed Saleem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) The Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) and Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) are holding a memorial reference to present tribute to the great efforts of famous urdu and Punjabi poet, dramatist, and researcher Ahmed Saleem at the Pakistan Academy of Letters on December 19 (Tuesday).

The renowned Punjabi and Urdu literati, who was the author of over 175 books, passed away peacefully in Islamabad after a protracted illness on December 10 (Sunday), a news release said.

The SDPI and Pakistan Academy Letters are jointly organizing the memorial reference that will eulogize the late Ahmed Saleem, who was among the leading activists of the Progressive Literary Movement of Pakistan.

The late dramatist and poet was a student of Faiz Ahmed Faiz and Ustad Daman. He remained associated with the Sustainable Development Policy Institute until his last moment. The Federal Minister for Culture, Jamal Shah, renowned poets Iftikhar Arif, Kishwar Naheed, and Asma Sherazi, Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri,Brig (R) Muhammad Yasin, Parveen Malik, ,Dr Humaira Ashfaq,Dr Shafqat Munir, and more renowned writers and poets will share their thoughts on Ahmed Saleem’s work and life.