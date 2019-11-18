UrduPoint.com
SDPI, PIPS Join Hands For Legislative Research, Capacity Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 11:47 PM

SDPI, PIPS join hands for legislative research, capacity development

Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS) to collaborate in the areas of legislative and parliamentary research, advocacy, training and capacity development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ):Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS) to collaborate in the areas of legislative and parliamentary research, advocacy, training and capacity development.

Under the MoU, the both parties agreed to cooperate in conducting join research on pressing issues for informed policy making, building capacity of legislatures to help perform their parliamentary duties effectively and advocacy campaigns for raising awareness on issues of national importance.

Executive Director, SDPI, Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri and Executive Director, PIPS, Muhammad Rashid Mafzool Zaka on behalf of their respective organizations signed the MoU here, said a press release issued here.

PIPS, was formally established as an exclusive and independent institute, first of its kind research and capacity building facility for the parliamentarians, through an Act of Parliament on December 15, 2008.

Speaking on the occasion, Executive Director, PIPS, Muhammad Rashid Mafzool Zaka, said that PIPS primarily aim to undertake research, conduct capacity building trainings and to provide timely, accurate and credible information to the legislatures at provincial and national level for informed policy making.

He said SDPI could help us in providing research support on current critical issues such as water management, climate change and urban transportation. Also, SDPI can help PIPS in training and capacity building of parliamentarians in legislative services as well as effective handling of social media for enhanced outreach, he added.

Executive Director, SDPI, Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri said that under the MoU the SDPI would support PIPS in conducting join research on issues of national importance, help the parliamentarians in drafting legislative bills and build their capacity through provision of trainings.

He said that the SDPI had already different councils of parliamentary caucuses including Green Parliamentary Caucus, Non-Muslims Parliamentary Caucus and council of women parliamentarian with the purpose to help support the legislatures for informed policy making and legislation on national issues.

