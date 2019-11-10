UrduPoint.com
SDPI seminar on alarming air pllution on Nov 11

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) will organize a seminar titled 'Combating air pollution for improved public health, agriculture and economy' on November 11 in Islamabad.

SDPI sources told APP here on Sunday that the seminar has special reference of 'Air Quality Index' (AQI) in Lahore.

The seminar would be discussing air pollution crossing the air quality limit.

They further said that having serious implications of air quality on health and agriculture in South Asia, air pollution has become a serious threat that needs to be addressed on urgent basis.

