SDPI signs MoU with ICM UK for conducting global trainings: Dr Vaqar Ahmed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ):Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) signed a memorandum of understanding with the Institute of Customer Management, UK to facilitate mutual cooperation in conducting national and international trainings and workshops.

Joint Executive Director, SDPI Dr Vaqar Ahmed and Dr Osman Khan, Director, ICM on behalf of their respective organizations signed the MoU on Friday here at the SDPI, a press release said.

Dr Vaqar Ahmed said, "We are grateful to the Board of Directors of ICM for considering SDPI for making this arrangement and communication with us in Pakistan." He said that SDPI was making efforts to aware the people about the concept of think tank in Pakistan. "We are also developing relations with Asia and the Pacific think tanks to work and communicate on energy sectors in developing policies and building management capacity," he added.

Dr Osman Khan, Director ICM said that Institute of Customer Management (ICM) was a leading UK based organization for national and International training workshops.

He said that ICM was operating in many countries of the world, including Europe, America, Middle East and South-East Asia.

"We work with public and private sector organizations and help them in two aspects- one is training and the other is consulting. SDPI will help us in training workshop on building management capacity within and out of the country."He also said, "Customers are not only the local or casual customer; they are the citizens who help in building an image."