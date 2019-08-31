UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SDPI Signs MoU With ICM UK For Conducting Global Trainings: Dr Vaqar Ahmed

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 12:34 AM

SDPI signs MoU with ICM UK for conducting global trainings: Dr Vaqar Ahmed

Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) signed a memorandum of understanding with the Institute of Customer Management, UK to facilitate mutual cooperation in conducting national and international trainings and workshops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ):Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) signed a memorandum of understanding with the Institute of Customer Management, UK to facilitate mutual cooperation in conducting national and international trainings and workshops.

Joint Executive Director, SDPI Dr Vaqar Ahmed and Dr Osman Khan, Director, ICM on behalf of their respective organizations signed the MoU on Friday here at the SDPI, a press release said.

Dr Vaqar Ahmed said, "We are grateful to the Board of Directors of ICM for considering SDPI for making this arrangement and communication with us in Pakistan." He said that SDPI was making efforts to aware the people about the concept of think tank in Pakistan. "We are also developing relations with Asia and the Pacific think tanks to work and communicate on energy sectors in developing policies and building management capacity," he added.

Dr Osman Khan, Director ICM said that Institute of Customer Management (ICM) was a leading UK based organization for national and International training workshops.

He said that ICM was operating in many countries of the world, including Europe, America, Middle East and South-East Asia.

"We work with public and private sector organizations and help them in two aspects- one is training and the other is consulting. SDPI will help us in training workshop on building management capacity within and out of the country."He also said, "Customers are not only the local or casual customer; they are the citizens who help in building an image."

Related Topics

Pakistan World Europe United Kingdom Middle East Tank Asia

Recent Stories

UAE announces Saturday as Hijri new year holiday f ..

36 minutes ago

RTA launches a new night bus service

51 minutes ago

UNODC partners with UAE to support the empowerment ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Arab and Islamic leaders ..

1 hour ago

US Set to Add Poland to Visa Waiver Program Once I ..

14 minutes ago

Aqdar World Summit highlights UAE model on &#039;T ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.