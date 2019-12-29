UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SDPI To Honour Iftikhar Arif For Contributions To Urdu Literature Tomorrow

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 05:50 PM

SDPI to honour Iftikhar Arif for contributions to Urdu literature tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) under its Living Legend Series Program is organizing a Lifetime Achievement Award Ceremony in honour of a Living Legend Iftikhar Hussain Arif' for life long struggle and unmatched contributions to the urdu language and literature on Monday.

Iftikhar Hussain Arif, commonly known as Iftikhar Arif, is a renowned Urdu poet, scholar and littérateur, said a press release.

Several collections of his poetry have been published, including the rendition of his poetry into English, titled Written in the Season of Fear (OUP, 2003).

Arif has headed the Pakistan academy of Letters, National Language Authority (Muqtadira qaumi zaban) and the National Book Foundation.

He has received numerous awards, including the President's Pride of Performance Award, Sitara-e-Imtiaz, Hilal-e-Imtiaz and Faiz International memorial Award from India.

The panelists would shed light on the literary contribution of Iftikhar Arif.

Eminent scholars and writers would attend the ceremony including Ms. Kishwar Naheed, Renowned Urdu Poet, Author and Columnist, Ashfaq Saleem Mirza, Noted progressive writer, historian, literary critic and a rare scholar of philosophy, Dr. Najeeba Arif, Professor, International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI), Ahmed Saleem, Renowned Progressive Writer, Poet and Author, Senior Advisor at SDPI, Hameed Shahid, Acclaimed Short Story Writer and Critic,  Dr. Tauseef Tabassum, Famous Urdu Poet and Literary Critic, Mehboob Zafar, Poet and Literary Critic, Dr. Humaira Ashfaq, Fiction & Short Urdu Story Writer, Research Fellow and Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director, SDPI.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad International Islamic University From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole Kazakh President on victims of ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s 2020-2022 budget cycle announced

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Ports recognised by International Innova ..

3 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlist for â€˜ ..

4 hours ago

EGA completes historic first UAE industrial techno ..

5 hours ago

Local Press: UAE is a leader in giving humanitaria ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.