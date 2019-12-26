SDPI to honour Iftikhar Arif for unmatched contributions to Urdu language, literature

(@FahadShabbir)

Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) under its Living Legend Series Program is organizing a Lifetime Achievement Award Ceremony in honour of a Living Legend Iftikhar Hussain Arif' for life long struggle and unmatched contributions to the Urdu language and literature on December 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) under its Living Legend Series Program is organizing a Lifetime Achievement Award Ceremony in honour of a Living Legend Iftikhar Hussain Arif' for life long struggle and unmatched contributions to the urdu language and literature on December 30.

Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director, SDPI told APP that Iftikhar Hussain Arif, commonly known as Iftikhar Arif, is a renowned Urdu poet, scholar and litt rateur.

Several collections of his poetry have been published, including the rendition of his poetry into English, titled Written in the Season of Fear (OUP, 2003).

Arif has headed the Pakistan academy of Letters, National Language Authority (Muqtadira qaumi zaban) and the National Book Foundation.

He has received numerous awards, including the President's Pride of Performance Award, Sitara-e-Imtiaz, Hilal-e-Imtiaz and Faiz International memorial Award from India.

The panelists would shed light on the literary contribution of Iftikhar Arif.

Eminent scholars and writers would attend the ceremony including Ms. Kishwar Naheed, Renowned Urdu Poet, Author and Columnist, Ashfaq Saleem Mirza, Noted progressive writer, historian, literary critic and a rare scholar of philosophy, Dr. Najeeba Arif, Professor, International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI), Ahmed Saleem, Renowned Progressive Writer, Poet and Author, Senior Advisor at SDPI, Hameed Shahid, Acclaimed Short Story Writer and Critic, Dr. Tauseef Tabassum, Famous Urdu Poet and Literary Critic, Mehboob Zafar, Poet and Literary Critic and Dr. Humaira Ashfaq, Fiction & Short Urdu Story Writer, Research Fellow.