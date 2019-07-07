SDPI to organize seminar on 'State of Zoos in Pakistan'

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) would organize a seminar on Monday titled "The State of Zoos in Pakistan: Searching for Humanity" with the purpose to deliberate upon the need to improve conditions of zoos in the country.

In addition to highlighting the state of Pakistani zoos, the seminar will explore the history and evolution of zoos along with best global practices that can be replicated in a sustainable manner.

The panelist including Katie Sipra, Scientific Officer, Bio Science Department, Comsats University, Islamabad, Dr. Ejaz Ahmed, Biodiversity Specialist and Dr. Imran Khalid, Head Environment & Climate Change Unit, Research Fellow SDPI would discuss various aspects of the topic.