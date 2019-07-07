UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SDPI To Organize Seminar On 'State Of Zoos In Pakistan'

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 09:10 PM

SDPI to organize seminar on 'State of Zoos in Pakistan'

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) would organize a seminar on Monday titled "The State of Zoos in Pakistan: Searching for Humanity" with the purpose to deliberate upon the need to improve conditions of zoos in the country.

In addition to highlighting the state of Pakistani zoos, the seminar will explore the history and evolution of zoos along with best global practices that can be replicated in a sustainable manner.

The panelist including Katie Sipra, Scientific Officer, Bio Science Department, Comsats University, Islamabad, Dr. Ejaz Ahmed, Biodiversity Specialist and Dr. Imran Khalid, Head Environment & Climate Change Unit, Research Fellow SDPI would discuss various aspects of the topic.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Imran Khalid Best

Recent Stories

Amal Al Qubaisi meets with Speaker of Bosnian Parl ..

26 minutes ago

DEWA explores cooperation with Brunei energy secto ..

56 minutes ago

Salem Al Qasimi becomes member of International In ..

56 minutes ago

ERC launches health projects in Pakistan

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

UAE Government seeks to encourage growth of mariti ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.