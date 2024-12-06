- Home
- Pakistan
- SDPI, UNFPA launch groundbreaking data storytelling, visualization workshop for unlocking power of d ..
SDPI, UNFPA Launch Groundbreaking Data Storytelling, Visualization Workshop For Unlocking Power Of Data
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), has launched a comprehensive five-day workshop to enhance the impact of statistical data dissemination focused on "Storytelling with Data Visualization."
The workshop was designed to empower National Statistical Offices (NSOs) with the skills necessary to effectively communicate data, ensuring that statistical results resonate with a wide range of audiences and drive informed decision-making.
Executive Director of SDPI, Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri expressed his gratitude for the collaboration with UNFPA, emphasizing the importance of developing data literacy skills to support evidence-based decision-making. "Data-driven planning is essential for sustainable development, and workshops like this are pivotal in ensuring that data reaches policymakers most effectively," he stated.
He encouraged participants to take their newfound skills back to their organizations, becoming ambassadors for data-driven planning in Pakistan.
Lead trainer from Palestine, Dr. Sufyan Abu Harb thanked participants for their commitment to the workshop and stressed that the skills learned would serve as the foundation for a broader culture of data literacy in the country.
Deputy Executive Director, SDPI, Dr. Sajid Amin Javed in his vote of thanks said storytelling with data was no longer a luxury—it was an essential skill for organizations seeking to transform raw statistics into compelling narratives that engage, inform, and inspire. The workshop aimed to equip participants with the tools to create powerful data visualizations and convey meaningful stories, making data more accessible and actionable, he added.
The course, he said developed in collaboration with SDPI and UNFPA’s PD team, covered key principles of data visualization and storytelling, with hands-on exercises and case studies designed to challenge participants to craft their own visual data stories.
By focusing on the intersection of data literacy, visualization, and communication, the workshop highlighted the importance of tailoring messages to specific audiences and creating visuals that enhance comprehension and impact, he said.
With more people processing information visually, effective data communication is no longer limited to numbers and words. The workshop introduced participants to the best practices of creating engaging data visualizations, while also exploring common misperceptions and pitfalls in the design process.
The workshop helped participants to understand the principles of effective data storytelling and visualization, develop the skills to create compelling visual narratives tailored to their audience, learn how to avoid common pitfalls and ensure the accuracy and impact of their visualizations and gain hands-on experience through group projects, which would enable them to apply their knowledge in real-world scenarios.
The workshop brought together public sector representatives, academics, and private sector professionals to collectively advance data literacy in Pakistan.
Through interactive discussions, group critiques, and real-life case studies, participants explored impactful data visualization strategies. The workshop also included team projects focused on key themes like gender balance, environmental data, and the SDGs, with a special emphasis on using data to drive informed public policy.
This workshop marked a significant milestone in advancing the Data for Development (D4D) program in Pakistan. As SDPI and UNFPA continue their partnership, the focus will remain on building the capacity of government, academia, and civil society to harness data as a tool for informed decision-making and development planning.
Recent Stories
Bahria Town Championship T20 Cup set start tomorrow
Pacers help Bangladesh beat Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup semi-final
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan take part in Maharashtra CM’s oath taking ceremony
IHC reprimands police for arresting ordinary citizens under pretext of protest
Say Goodbye to Multitasking Issues – The realme 13+ 5G is Built for Multitaske ..
Bushra Bibi says she is not a woman who runs away
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024
50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours
IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media
Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return
APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Awareness Session on gender based violence held at Khursheed Begum College6 minutes ago
-
5-day visit of UNESCO mission concludes6 minutes ago
-
AJK BISE Chairman, DPI Colleges convicted in contempt of court6 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto appreciates Kundi for holding APC6 minutes ago
-
Five-day training workshop concludes at MNSUA6 minutes ago
-
MoFA issues travel advisory for Pakistani nationals amid evolving situation in Syria7 minutes ago
-
Senate panel slams CDA over missing property files, warns of action7 minutes ago
-
13 dead,1589 injured in 1514 RTCs in Punjab17 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for harassing woman17 minutes ago
-
433,000 traffic rules violators penalized in 202417 minutes ago
-
MNA Jamal vows to address Sariab library issues soon17 minutes ago
-
Five brick kilns demolished over violations17 minutes ago