SDPI, UNFPA’s Two-day D4D Symposium Renews Commitment To Harness Data For Sustainable Development
Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) The two-day Data for Development (D4D) Symposium concluded with a renewed commitment to harnessing the power of data for sustainable development, ensuring that Pakistan is better equipped to address its social, economic, and environmental challenges.
The Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) hosted the conclusion of the “Data for Development” (D4D) symposium, an initiative aimed at strengthening the role of data in driving sustainable development across Pakistan, said a press release.
The event brought together policymakers, development practitioners, and stakeholders to discuss the challenges and opportunities associated with data collection, protection, and usage.
In her keynote address, Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Romina Khurshid Alam lauded D4D as a groundbreaking initiative. “This project is driving a paradigm shift in development by convening all relevant stakeholders from public departments across the country,” she remarked.
Alam underscored the importance of data in addressing systemic issues, particularly in sectors like agriculture, where challenges such as suboptimal crop nutrition require evidence-based solutions. “Data is not a byproduct of policy but its foundation. Without robust, accurate, and timely data, no intervention is possible,” she asserted.
Highlighting Pakistan’s vulnerabilities to climate change, she noted that a lack of reliable data often hampers effective decision-making.
She urged for a data-centric approach to build economic resilience and tackle pressing challenges.
Alam also commended the contributions of civil society and media in raising awareness about the significance of data for development. She stressed that informed data would enable policymakers to make better decisions, ultimately benefiting the nation.
To honour her contributions, Alam was presented with a memento during the ceremony.
Dr. Rubina Ali, Assistant Representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), emphasized the growing challenge of “data colonization” and the urgent need for developing nations to enhance their capabilities in data management. “Data collection, protection, usage, and effective implications are essential skills for development,” she said.
Dr. Ali highlighted the transformative potential of emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), stating, “AI will change the world in ways mankind can’t imagine, and we must be prepared for it.”
Expressing her gratitude to the Prime Minister’s aide, Dr. Ali acknowledged her unwavering support and commitment to the cause. A brief documentary on the D4D project was also presented, showcasing the initiative’s achievements in strengthening public sector capacities.
Dr. Sajid Amin Javed, Deputy Executive Director of SDPI, extended a heartfelt vote of thanks to all participants and stakeholders for their commitment to the D4D initiative.
