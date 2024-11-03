Open Menu

SDPI's 27th SDC Conference To Start On Monday

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2024 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI)’s flagship 27th Sustainable Development Conference (SDC), scheduled for November 4-7, will host international experts from across the region and the world to discuss pressing global issues for common solutions ensuring human betterment.

This year’s theme, “From Fragility to Resilience: Enhancing Sustainable Development,” underscores SDPI’s commitment to addressing pressing global challenges through innovative, resilient strategies, said a press release issued on Sunday.

The 27th SDC will be participated by the Acting President, Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani who will be flanked by Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Romina Khurshid Alam, Chairperson, Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman. Senior Judge, Supreme Court of Pakistan, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah will be joining the important opening plenaries of the conference.

The SDC serves as a premier platform for researchers, policymakers, practitioners, and academics worldwide to engage in transformative dialogue and share pioneering research on sustainable development.

As a cornerstone of SDPI’s outreach, the conference promotes awareness and action towards critical sustainability goals and encourages essential economic and governance reforms.

In conjunction with the SDC, the second edition of the Sustainability Investment Expo (SIE 2024) will take place, focusing on “Pioneering Solutions for Climate Resilience”. This dual event promises to inspire collaboration and innovation in the face of contemporary environmental and socio-economic challenges.

The conference highlights include Emerging Technologies and AI, Building Resilient Communities, Bridging Gaps in Governance, Transforming food Systems, and Empowering Women in Tech. The SDC will culminate in a peer-reviewed anthology of presented papers, alongside key policy recommendations shared with decision-makers, ensuring that the insights gained contribute to impactful change.

