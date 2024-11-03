SDPI's 27th SDC Conference To Start On Monday
Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2024 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI)’s flagship 27th Sustainable Development Conference (SDC), scheduled for November 4-7, will host international experts from across the region and the world to discuss pressing global issues for common solutions ensuring human betterment.
This year’s theme, “From Fragility to Resilience: Enhancing Sustainable Development,” underscores SDPI’s commitment to addressing pressing global challenges through innovative, resilient strategies, said a press release issued on Sunday.
The 27th SDC will be participated by the Acting President, Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani who will be flanked by Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Romina Khurshid Alam, Chairperson, Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman. Senior Judge, Supreme Court of Pakistan, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah will be joining the important opening plenaries of the conference.
The SDC serves as a premier platform for researchers, policymakers, practitioners, and academics worldwide to engage in transformative dialogue and share pioneering research on sustainable development.
As a cornerstone of SDPI’s outreach, the conference promotes awareness and action towards critical sustainability goals and encourages essential economic and governance reforms.
In conjunction with the SDC, the second edition of the Sustainability Investment Expo (SIE 2024) will take place, focusing on “Pioneering Solutions for Climate Resilience”. This dual event promises to inspire collaboration and innovation in the face of contemporary environmental and socio-economic challenges.
The conference highlights include Emerging Technologies and AI, Building Resilient Communities, Bridging Gaps in Governance, Transforming food Systems, and Empowering Women in Tech. The SDC will culminate in a peer-reviewed anthology of presented papers, alongside key policy recommendations shared with decision-makers, ensuring that the insights gained contribute to impactful change.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024
9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..
Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth
Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo
Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy
Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI
Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president
Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability
Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..
Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Maryam Nawaz to leave for London on 5th2 minutes ago
-
Massive forest fire ravages Lower Galyat, local efforts to control blaze fall short2 minutes ago
-
AJK President calls on Scandinavian nations to advocate Kashmir peace2 minutes ago
-
Kohat police arrest killer within 24 hours12 minutes ago
-
Kohat police Seize heavy arms, arrest smuggler12 minutes ago
-
People demand to upgrade girls high school of Banda Peer Khan to higher secondary level12 minutes ago
-
Governor expresses concern over non release of funds to local government12 minutes ago
-
Two wanted suspects arrested in deadly land dispute shooting12 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Lahore22 minutes ago
-
Acting Senate Chairman urges promotion of Sufi poetry among youth32 minutes ago
-
Breast cancer awareness seminar32 minutes ago
-
CTO visits Poly Clinic to inquire after injured officer42 minutes ago