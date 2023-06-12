UrduPoint.com

SDPI's CRRN Apprise Journalists On Increasing Mass Mobilization Against Extremism

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2023 | 02:20 PM

SDPI's CRRN apprise journalists on increasing mass mobilization against extremism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :The Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI)'s Community Resilience Research Network (CRRN) apprised the journalists from different media organizations and mediums on increasing mass mobilization on enhancing societal resilience to violent extremism.

The SDPI held the media training workshop here to raise awareness of the research findings and encouraged journalists to report on the findings of CRRN research products, build the capacity of Journalists in knowledge and skills that they need to report on violent extremism in a responsible and accurate way and provide participants with the skills and knowledge they need to develop effective storyline about Community Resilience to Violent Extremism (CRVE).

The Research Network has three local chapters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)-Islamabad, Sindh, and Punjab.

The network has a Senior Research Council (SRC) platform that develops, guides, and coordinates the activities of the Community Resilience Research Network members. It comprised nine leading experts in the field of social science, three each from the Islamabad/KP, Sindh, and Punjab chapters.

In her opening remarks, Dr Sadia Suleiman briefed the participants about the CRRN which was a joint initiative of the SDPI and Creative Learning in 2019.

She informed that the CRRN had published some 29 research papers, and 10 separate policy papers on the issues concerning the rise of violent extremism from conventional to unconventional modes, areas and social sectors and recommended solutions to this problem.

She mentioned that amid prevailing economic and political situations the prevailing challenge extremism was being neglected by the policy makers and mainstream which was an equally potent threat to the national security.

Dr Suleiman added that there was also need to revive discourse on violent extremism to purge the society from it's menace though it was a tedious and long process but supporting steps to kick start the momentum was needed for the hour.

Free-lance Trainer, Development Expert and Researcher, Syed Rashad Bukhari facilitated the media training workshop.

Bukhari explained various contours of countering Violent Extremism through mass media and information.

He also shed light on the role of media in preventing violent extremism through effective and ethical professional reporting in the areas facing violence due to acute radicalization of the youth particularly students.

He also underscored the importance of understanding the complex issue of violent extremism through a detailed analysis brushing aside the stereotypes, misconceptions, conspiracy theories, fake news and propaganda hampering free and fair reporting.

The training was held in three elaborate sessions including a presentation segment based on the participants storylines developed from the studies conducted by the SRC fellows.

The training concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr Sadia Suleiman who appreciated the media persons for effectively participating in the training workshop and providing valuable feedback to the extraordinary issues of grave importance.

Related Topics

Sindh Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Vote 2019 Media From

Recent Stories

Funeral prayers of soldiers martyred in North Wazi ..

Funeral prayers of soldiers martyred in North Waziristan terror attack offered

53 minutes ago
 Pakistan wants home series ahead of World Cup this ..

Pakistan wants home series ahead of World Cup this year

2 hours ago
 PM terms arrival of Russian oil cargo as beginning ..

PM terms arrival of Russian oil cargo as beginning of new relationship with Mosc ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Jaguars scoop World Padel League title, after beat ..

Jaguars scoop World Padel League title, after beating Panthers 3-1

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.