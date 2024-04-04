SDPI's Head Dr Abid Suleri Appointed As Member Of PM's Climate Committee
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Executive Director, Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri has been appointed as a member of the Prime Minister's Committee tasked with the critical review of climate change governance and the mechanisms for accessing climate funds.
The establishment of this committee is a testament to Pakistan's commitment to addressing the pressing issue of climate change. Chaired by the Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, the committee is a diverse blend of government officials, parliamentarians, civil society representatives, environmental NGOs, private sector entities, research institutes, and experts with specialized knowledge. Members of the committee include Coordinator to PM on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam, Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq, MNA Bilal Kiyani, Executive Director, SDPI, Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Kashmala Kakakhel Climate Finance Expert, Rizwan Mehboob, Climate Expert, Ali Tauqir Sheikh Climate Expert, Ahsan Kamran Climate Finance Expert, Nadia Rehman, Member Climate Change, Secretary MoCC&EC (Secretary of the Committee), Secretary Commerce, Secretary MoPDSI, Secretary Economic Affairs and Additional Secretary Ministry of Finance.
The committee's mandate is comprehensive, aiming to mainstream climate considerations across all government operations and integrate them into the broader development agenda, aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
This includes a thorough evaluation of existing and proposed institutional mechanisms, such as the National Climate Change Council, the Strategic Infrastructure Fund Committee (SIFC), the proposed Climate Change Authority, the Climate Change Fund, the National Disaster Risk Management Fund, and ensuring coordination with key ministries.
Moreover, the committee will scrutinize institutional mechanisms and policies to mobilize climate finance effectively. This includes not only climate funds but also innovative financial instruments that can support Pakistan's journey towards sustainable development.
The committee will make recommendations to strengthen climate governance, access climate, and carbon finance, and mobilize the private sector to drive the decarbonization of industry, integrate into green value chains, and boost exports in alignment with evolving international regulatory mechanisms such as carbon border adjustments. The committee is expected to influence the future of climate policy in Pakistan, a space that warrants close observation by all stakeholders invested in the global climate discourse.
Recent Stories
Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi
Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women series matches in Karachi
PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicious powder
IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL
Federal govt notifies Eid holidays
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah
PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..
Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell
S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Corrupt invigilators should be sent behind bars: Minister Bilal Yasin6 minutes ago
-
TEPA launches crackdown on illegal signboards6 minutes ago
-
Health Minister meets Deputy Director Bill Gates Foundation for polio6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for achieving cotton cultivation targets in division7 minutes ago
-
753,000 acre cotton cultivation target set for DG Khan7 minutes ago
-
Winter festival concludes in Chitral7 minutes ago
-
FDA provides relief to 637 applicants7 minutes ago
-
DG Khan Municipal Corporation gets Rs 210m to pay salaries to employees ahead of Eid: MPA Pitafi16 minutes ago
-
Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly inaugurates plantation drive16 minutes ago
-
DIG directs robust security arrangements for Jummat-ul-Wida, Youm-ul-Quds and Lailat-ul-Qadr16 minutes ago
-
Former CEO FESCO Bashir Ahmed retires16 minutes ago
-
ZAB murder was dark chapter of the history: Khuhro16 minutes ago