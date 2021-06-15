SDPO Cantonment Ayaz Hussain transferred

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Ayaz Hussain, an officer of Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), presently posted as SDPO Cantonment Hyderabad was transferred and posted as SDPO Tando Adam with immediate effect and until further orders.

According to an office order issued by the Additional Inspector General Hyderabad region Dr. Jamil Ahmed here on Tuesday, Ayaz Hussain will replace DSP Liaquat Ali Talpur who was transferred and posted as SDPO, Hali Road Hyderabad vice Aurangzeb Abassi transferred and directed to report to AIGP, office Hyderabad.