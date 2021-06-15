UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SDPO Cantonment Ayaz Hussain Transferred

Muhammad Irfan 51 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

SDPO Cantonment Ayaz Hussain transferred

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Ayaz Hussain, an officer of Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), presently posted as SDPO Cantonment Hyderabad was transferred and posted as SDPO Tando Adam with immediate effect and until further orders.

According to an office order issued by the Additional Inspector General Hyderabad region Dr. Jamil Ahmed here on Tuesday, Ayaz Hussain will replace DSP Liaquat Ali Talpur who was transferred and posted as SDPO, Hali Road Hyderabad vice Aurangzeb Abassi transferred and directed to report to AIGP, office Hyderabad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Road Hyderabad Tando Adam

Recent Stories

Sharjah CP inspects House of Wisdom

16 minutes ago

ERC signs cooperation agreements with several char ..

46 minutes ago

Implementation of development projects under PSDP, ..

53 minutes ago

Emirates Group Announces 2020-21 Results

55 minutes ago

Lahore Qalandars won the toss, opts to bowl first ..

1 hour ago

Hundreds of Pavilion end Club employees' jobs at r ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.