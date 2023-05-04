UrduPoint.com

SDPO Injured, Two Terrorists Killed In Attack On Police

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2023 | 09:54 PM

SDPO injured, two terrorists killed in attack on police

A Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) was injured and two terrorists were killed when a police party came under attack within limits of University Police Station here on Thursday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :A Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) was injured and two terrorists were killed when a police party came under attack within limits of University Police Station here on Thursday.

According to police, SDPO Prova circle Malik Abid Iqbal was injured while going to office when motorcyclists opened indiscriminate fire on him near Fateh Morre.

The police promptly retaliated the attack and killed two of the attackers.

The injured DSPO was shifted to the hospital.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani also visited the site and reached the hospital where he inquired about the condition of the injured DSPO and appreciated him for countering the terrorist bravely.

He also inspected treatment facilities being provided to the injured senior police officer in the hospital.

Later, the DPO in a hurriedly- called press briefing told media persons the two terrorists killed during retaliatory firing by DSP gunmen were identified as local commander of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Iqbal alias Bali Khiara son of Allah Wasaya along with his colleague Mufti Javed.

He said head of TTP Khiyara group Iqbal alias Bali Khiyar was wanted by the Pakhtunkhawa and Punjab governments in 32 cases including suicide attacks, attacks on police and security forces, target killing of various Shia people and kidnapping for ransom.

The DPO further said that DSP Abid Iqbal received three bullets and was immediately shifted to the hospital where his condition was out of danger.

He said that a large amount of weapons, hand grenades, ID jackets and more than three and a half lakh rupees had been recovered from the possession of Iqbal alias Bali Khiara.

He said KP and Punjab governments each had announced Rs 30,00000 head money on the hardcore militant Iqbal alias Bali khiyara.

