SDPO injured, two terrorists killed, one arrested in attack on police in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :A sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) was injured and two terrorists were killed while one was arrested in injured condition when a police party was attacked within the limits of University Police Station here on Thursday.

According to police, SDPO Prova circle Malik Abid Iqbal was injured while going to office along with a police party when unidentified motorcyclists opened indiscriminate fire on him near Fateh Morre.

Police promptly retaliated the attack and killed two of the attackers besides arresting the third one in injured condition.

The injured SDPO was shifted to hospital and soon after the incident, police cordoned off the area and started interrogation from the arrested terrorist.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani visited the site and soon reached the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) where he inquired about the condition of the injured SDPO and appreciated him for countering the terrorist bravely.

He also inspected treatment facilities being provided to the injured senior police officer at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer Abdul Ghafoor Afridi also visited the hospital and inquired about the health of the injured DSP. He appreciated the police for successfully retaliating the attack and termed it as an unprecedented performance by the police jawans.

He said that terrorists could not shake the resolve of the Dera range's police through such cowardly attacks and vowed that the police would continue operations against criminals and terrorists.