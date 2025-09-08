SDPO Kohsar pays surprise visit to duty points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Kohsar Zulfiqar Ali Abbasi paid a surprise visit to various duty points and checked the alertness of police officials on deployment.

An official told APP on Monday that the SDPO inspected weapons and other equipment of the officers, ensuring their readiness to respond to any untoward situation. He also reviewed security arrangements in the area.

He said Abbasi met duty staff and instructed them to remain vigilant round the clock to curb criminal activity and protect the lives and property of citizens.

SDPO Abbasi said, “Negligence will not be tolerated at any cost. Officers must keep their weapons serviceable and remain fully alert while on duty to ensure the safety of citizens.”

He added that ICT Police reiterated its commitment to effective deployment, strict checking, and continuous monitoring in sensitive areas of the Federal capital to prevent crime./APP-rzr-mkz