SDPO Kohsar Pays Surprise Visit To Duty Points
Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Kohsar Zulfiqar Ali Abbasi paid a surprise visit to various duty points and checked the alertness of police officials on deployment.
An official told APP on Monday that the SDPO inspected weapons and other equipment of the officers, ensuring their readiness to respond to any untoward situation. He also reviewed security arrangements in the area.
He said Abbasi met duty staff and instructed them to remain vigilant round the clock to curb criminal activity and protect the lives and property of citizens.
SDPO Abbasi said, “Negligence will not be tolerated at any cost. Officers must keep their weapons serviceable and remain fully alert while on duty to ensure the safety of citizens.”
He added that ICT Police reiterated its commitment to effective deployment, strict checking, and continuous monitoring in sensitive areas of the Federal capital to prevent crime./APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
PITB Showcases Pakistan’s First Automated Fare Collection & Bus Scheduling Sys ..
TECNO Spark 40 Pro Review: Slim, Stylish & Powerful Mid-Range Phone in Pakistan
Indian comedian Zakir Khan announces break from stage shows
Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan amid global surge
Pak Navy Day being observed to honour heroes of 1965 war
Pakistan Captain Agha dedicates victory to flood victims
Punjab’s flood crisis worsens as 4.2 million people affected: Azma Bokhari
KSE-100 Index hits another historic high, crosses 155,000 points
Floods devastate Jalalpur Pirwala after embankment breach
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2025
Pakistan Navy flood relief operation continues in flood affected areas of Kasur
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SDPO Kohsar pays surprise visit to duty points9 minutes ago
-
Pak Consul General visits Northwest Clinic; appreciates quality treatment services9 minutes ago
-
CJP chairs full-court meeting9 minutes ago
-
Judicial Conference marks commencement of new judicial year with historic reforms18 minutes ago
-
KP Minister announces solarisation of mosque in Tehsil Darra18 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in Karachi road accident28 minutes ago
-
605,246 undocumented immigrants returned to Afghanistan since September 2023: Home Dept28 minutes ago
-
New direct flight routes planned between Pakistan, China29 minutes ago
-
ICT Police hold high-level meeting on security, administrative affairs29 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad wildlife division thwarts another Leopard Gecko smuggling attempt29 minutes ago
-
PRCS Launches Emergency Appeal to Support Flood-Hit Communities across Pakistan38 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto suggests imposition of agriculture emergency in flooded Punjab38 minutes ago