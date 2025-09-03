SDPO Kohsar reviews crime control strategy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Kohsar Circle Zulfiqar Ali Abbasi convened a crime control meeting at Kohsar Police Station.

An official told APP on Wednesday that investigation officers from the police station attended the meeting.

The SDPO Zulfiqar instructed officers to expedite the arrest of absconders and ensure early disposal of pending cases.

Zulfiqar also directed effective crackdowns against drug peddlers and illegal arms dealers to curb crime in the area.

