SDPO Seeks People’s Cooperation For Peaceful Conduct Of Muharram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 30, 2024 | 04:50 PM

SDPO seeks people’s cooperation for peaceful conduct of Muharram

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Sub-division Police Officer (SDPO) Paroa Circle Noor Haider Khan urged the Ulema, traders and local dignitaries to cooperate with police for eradication of all crimes from the society and maintaining peace in the area especially, during the upcoming Muharram ul Haram.

He along with Paroa Police station SHO Asmat Ullah Khan held a meeting with local dignitaries, religious scholars and traders, following the directions of District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood here Sunday.

Speaking on this occasion, SDPO Noor Haider Khan said that the local dignitaries, traders and religious scholars should cooperate with the police for maintaining peace during Muharram ul Haram.

Moreover, he said their cooperation would also be helpful for police in rooting out all type of crimes including theft, dacoity, drug dealing and others.

Similarly, he said, the local dignitaries should also play their role and cooperate with polio workers and police personnel during upcoming anti-polio campaign in order to make the campaign successful.

All the participants assured their full support to the police in all the aspects.

