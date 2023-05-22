SDPO survives terrorists attack in Dera

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Kulachi Circle Abdul Rasheed Khan Monday survived a terrorist attack as unidentified gunmen opened fire on his vehicle here in the Takwara area.

According to a police spokesman, the police personnel, give a swift response and retaliated forcefully but the terrorists managed to escape the scene. No loss of life was reported in the incident.

After reporting the incident additional SP Dera Iftekhar Ali Shah, following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, rushed to the spot.

The police, led by Kulachi police station SHO and other officers, started a search operation into the area to find the terrorists.