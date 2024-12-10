SDPO visits check post to review security

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) SDPO Paharpur ASP Ali Hamza paid a surprise visit to Chashma check post on Tuesday.

According to the police spokesman, SDPO conducted a detailed inspection of security measures at inter-provincial check posts located on the borders of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The in-charge of the check post briefed SDPO about the security arrangements, ASP Ali Hamza said that strict action should be taken against smuggling of non-customs paid goods and drugs if any official is found involved in smuggling or corruption.

He instructed the police personnel to remain on high alert during duties to prevent any anti-peace activity by the miscreants.