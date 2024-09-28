SDPO Visits Military Hospital (MH), Inquired About Hospitalized Cop
Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2024 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Industrial Area Syed Sajjad Hussain Bukhari visited Military Hospital (MH) to see Constable Nasir Mehmood, who was undergoing treatment.
A public relations officer told APP on Saturday during the visit, the SDPO inquired about his health and treatment progress.
The SDPO stated that officers are valuable assets of the police department, highlighting a sense of camaraderie and unity within the department, he said.
He asserted that everyone within the department is like a family, ensuring that no officer or official would ever feel alone during challenging times, he added.
This sentiment aims to foster a supportive and caring environment within the police department, SDPO said.
