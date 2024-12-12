Open Menu

SDPO Visits Police Station To Review Security

Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) SDPO Paharpur ASP Ali Hamza on Thursday visited the Kirri Khasor police station to review the overall security situation and checked the documentary records besides meeting with the staff there.

According to the police spokesman, during the visit, the SDPO made a detailed review of the security arrangements of the Police Station Kirri Khasor.

The SDPO inspected the steps taken by the police to ensure the protection of people’s lives and property. He directed that security measures be further improved.

He directed to tighten surveillance at all entry and exit points, especially emphasizing the need to make the additional patrol system more active at sensitive locations.

SDPO also reviewed the accommodation and security of the police personnel, including food and drink arrangements, and issued appropriate instructions.

