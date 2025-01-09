SDPO visits police station to review security

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) SDPO Paharpur ASP Ali Hamza on Thursday visited the Paharpur police station to review the overall security situation and checked the documentary records besides meeting with the staff there.

According to the police spokesman, during the visit, the SDPO made a detailed review of the security arrangements of the Police Station Paharpur.

He also inspected ongoing construction work in police station.

The SDPO inspected the steps taken by the police to ensure the protection of people’s lives and property. He directed that security measures be further improved.

SDPO also reviewed the accommodation and security of the police personnel, including food and drink arrangements, and issued appropriate instructions.

He directed to tighten surveillance at all entry and exit points, especially emphasizing the need to make the additional patrol system more active at sensitive locations.