SDPOs Distribute Ration Among Martyrs' Families

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2024 | 03:00 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Sub Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) reached out to the families of police martyrs and handed over Ramazan ration bags at their door step on Monday.

The initiative was taken on the instructions from IGP Punjab Dr.

Usman Anwar and DPO Rana Omar Farooq, said a release issued by police spokesman.

DPO said that police take pride in serving the families of police personnel who sacrificed their life for maintaining peace in society while fighting criminals.

The DSPs also talked to the families of martyred policemen to know about their problems and performed 'Dua' for martyrs for elevation of their stature in Jannah.

