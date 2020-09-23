UrduPoint.com
SDPO's Of Chambar, Husri Get Transferred

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 11:37 PM

SDPO's of Chambar, Husri get transferred

The Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Hyderabad, Dr. Jamil Ahmed has ordered transfer and postings of three Deputy Superintendents of Police at different offices of the region

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Hyderabad, Dr. Jamil Ahmed has ordered transfer and postings of three Deputy Superintendents of Police at different offices of the region.

According to an office order, DSP Liaquat Ali Talpur, SDPO Chambar of Tando.

According to an office order, DSP Liaquat Ali Talpur, SDPO Chambar of Tando.

Allahyar district, has been transferred and directed to report to the AIGP office, Hyderabad while DSP Muhammad Khalid Nizamani, SDPO Husri, was transferred and posted as SDPO Chambar district T.

Allahyar. Israr Ahmed Brohi, DSP awaiting posting at AIGP office, was transferred and posted as SDPO Husri with immediate effect and until further orders.

More Stories From Pakistan

