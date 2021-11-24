UrduPoint.com

SDPOs Role Needed To Be Refined For Better Performance: CCPO

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 07:22 PM

SDPOs role needed to be refined for better performance: CCPO

The supervisory role of sub divisional police officers (SDPOs), being in-charge of operations and investigation wings was needed to be redefined, made active as well as effective to improve the overall performance of police at police station and sub division levels

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :The supervisory role of sub divisional police officers (SDPOs), being in-charge of operations and investigation wings was needed to be redefined, made active as well as effective to improve the overall performance of police at police station and sub division levels.

This was stated by Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Fayyaz Ahmad Dev in an introductory meeting with all sub divisional police officers (SDPOs) of different circles of Lahore police.

The SDPOs being the focal persons in the campaign against proclaimed offenders(POs) should play their leading role to meet the targets of arresting proclaimed and targeted offenders involved in heinous crimes, he added.

The CCPO said that maintenance of peace,�law and order in the city and writ of the government were top most priorities of Lahore police, adding that though transfer posting was part of employment, the hardworking, efficient and honest officers would remain part of his team.

He said, "Lahore Police is my family and as a responsible head of the family, I remain well aware of character, mood and all the good or bad activities of members of my family".

He urged the SDPOs to increase their and subordinate SHOs' visibility in the localities to curb crime in the city and refrain from lying, exaggeration and undue compromise during rendering their official duties.

Fayyaz Ahmad Dev warned the SDPOs and other senior officers not to indulge in matters of illegal occupation of lands and properties and other such activities.

The CCPO expressed his displeasure at the overall conditions of cleanliness in police stations and pledged his resolve to improve the working conditions and atmosphere of police stations by providing standardized facilities, furniture and other equipment.

Fiaz Ahmad Dev gave SDPOs targets to arrest gangsters, goons, shooters, proclaimed offenders, organized crimes. Beat books in police stations should be completed and beat system revived to eradicate crime and law breakers, he added.

The CCPO directed the SDPOs to enhance patrolling in crime hotspot areas by subordinate SHOs and control incidents of aerial firing. The SHOs failing in or using delaying tactics in registration of FIRs in cases against person and property as well as responding to the citizens' calls on helpline 15 regarding aerial firing other crime incidents would be dealt with iron hands, he asserted.

The commander Lahore police said, as a preventive strategy, divisional SPs and subordinate officers should engage both parties in old enmity cases and convince them for an amicable reconciliation agreement to avoid future killings of innocent citizens.

DIG Investigation Shahzada Sultan, DIG Operations Ahsan Younas, DIG Security Mehboob Rashid,SSPs of Operations, Investigation and Administration wings, all divisional SPs were also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Firing Police Police Station Rashid Family All From Government Agreement Top Employment

Recent Stories

Railways improving 'customer service' with help of ..

Railways improving 'customer service' with help of local, int'l suppliers: Azam ..

1 minute ago
 91 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab ..

91 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

1 minute ago
 DC monitors crops situation in different tehsils

DC monitors crops situation in different tehsils

1 minute ago
 NAB initiates actions against impersonators using ..

NAB initiates actions against impersonators using NAB name

3 minutes ago
 Accountability Court rejects bail plea of former D ..

Accountability Court rejects bail plea of former DG Health Balochistan, Ex MS

3 minutes ago
 African nations cling to fossil fuels despite clim ..

African nations cling to fossil fuels despite climate call

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.