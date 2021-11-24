SDPOs role needed to be refined for better performance: CCPO

The supervisory role of sub divisional police officers (SDPOs), being in-charge of operations and investigation wings was needed to be redefined, made active as well as effective to improve the overall performance of police at police station and sub division levels

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :The supervisory role of sub divisional police officers (SDPOs), being in-charge of operations and investigation wings was needed to be redefined, made active as well as effective to improve the overall performance of police at police station and sub division levels.

This was stated by Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Fayyaz Ahmad Dev in an introductory meeting with all sub divisional police officers (SDPOs) of different circles of Lahore police.

The SDPOs being the focal persons in the campaign against proclaimed offenders(POs) should play their leading role to meet the targets of arresting proclaimed and targeted offenders involved in heinous crimes, he added.

The CCPO said that maintenance of peace,�law and order in the city and writ of the government were top most priorities of Lahore police, adding that though transfer posting was part of employment, the hardworking, efficient and honest officers would remain part of his team.

He said, "Lahore Police is my family and as a responsible head of the family, I remain well aware of character, mood and all the good or bad activities of members of my family".

He urged the SDPOs to increase their and subordinate SHOs' visibility in the localities to curb crime in the city and refrain from lying, exaggeration and undue compromise during rendering their official duties.

Fayyaz Ahmad Dev warned the SDPOs and other senior officers not to indulge in matters of illegal occupation of lands and properties and other such activities.

The CCPO expressed his displeasure at the overall conditions of cleanliness in police stations and pledged his resolve to improve the working conditions and atmosphere of police stations by providing standardized facilities, furniture and other equipment.

Fiaz Ahmad Dev gave SDPOs targets to arrest gangsters, goons, shooters, proclaimed offenders, organized crimes. Beat books in police stations should be completed and beat system revived to eradicate crime and law breakers, he added.

The CCPO directed the SDPOs to enhance patrolling in crime hotspot areas by subordinate SHOs and control incidents of aerial firing. The SHOs failing in or using delaying tactics in registration of FIRs in cases against person and property as well as responding to the citizens' calls on helpline 15 regarding aerial firing other crime incidents would be dealt with iron hands, he asserted.

The commander Lahore police said, as a preventive strategy, divisional SPs and subordinate officers should engage both parties in old enmity cases and convince them for an amicable reconciliation agreement to avoid future killings of innocent citizens.

DIG Investigation Shahzada Sultan, DIG Operations Ahsan Younas, DIG Security Mehboob Rashid,SSPs of Operations, Investigation and Administration wings, all divisional SPs were also present.