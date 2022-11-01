SDPOs, SHOs directed to accelerate investigation into cases

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :District Police Officer Sargodha Muhammad Tariq Aziz on Tuesday directed the SDPOs and SHOs to accelerate the pace of investigation into cases and facilitate visitors and applicants.

He directed this while holding an open court here at his office.

He listened to the complaints of the people and issued on the spot orders for the redressal.

The DPO said that provision of justice to the masses was top priority of police as door ofpolice were open for all the times.