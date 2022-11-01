UrduPoint.com

SDPOs, SHOs Directed To Accelerate Investigation Into Cases

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2022 | 04:50 PM

SDPOs, SHOs directed to accelerate investigation into cases

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :District Police Officer Sargodha Muhammad Tariq Aziz on Tuesday directed the SDPOs and SHOs to accelerate the pace of investigation into cases and facilitate visitors and applicants.

He directed this while holding an open court here at his office.

He listened to the complaints of the people and issued on the spot orders for the redressal.

The DPO said that provision of justice to the masses was top priority of police as door ofpolice were open for all the times.

Related Topics

Police Sargodha Tariq Aziz All Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited Court

Recent Stories

ECNEC Okays modified PC-1 for ML-1 project

ECNEC Okays modified PC-1 for ML-1 project

50 minutes ago
 Mehwish Hayat stuns fans with latest video

Mehwish Hayat stuns fans with latest video

54 minutes ago
 UN appoints Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar as police ad ..

UN appoints Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar as police adviser

1 hour ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round seven to start tomorrow

3 hours ago
 OPPO launches OPPO A57 in Pakistan

OPPO launches OPPO A57 in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for China on two-day visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for China on two-day visit

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.