SDPOs, SHOs Inspect Security At Mosques
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2024 | 04:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) On the directions of the District Police Officer, Sub-Divisional Police Officers and Station House Officers inspected security at several mosques of tehsils of the district.
According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, District Police Officer Asad Sarfaraz Khan has directed all circle police officers and station house officers to ensure deployment of essential security at mosques and other religious places.
“Following the vision of the Inspector General Police, Punjab, the DPO Bahawalpur himself monitored the provision of security at religious places,” he said.
He further said that Sub-Divisional Police Officers and Station House Officers had inspected security at mosques and other religious places. The DPO also directed to increase police patrolling on roads and deployment of police personnel at entry and exit points of the district.
