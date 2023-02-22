SDSWO organizes event to sensitize people on importance of mother language

International Mother Language Day was observed, here, on Wednesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :International Mother Language Day was observed, here, on Wednesday.

To celebrate the occasion, a colourful event was organized by Shaheed Dodo Soomro Welfare Organization (SDSWO), Sindh Chapter, with the collaboration of Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS).

Speaking at the event, Sindhi Adabi Sangat`s former secretary general Sindh, prominent writer, poet Dr Adal Soomro said, "Language is a source of communication to have interaction with others. Child makes links with family, relatives, culture and religion in his mother language." According to him, the relationship between language and culture goes hand in hand.

Dr Soomro contended that every child had the right to get the education in his/her mother language.

Provincial Information Secretary (SDSWO), Sindh, Jamil Soomro said that the stability of Russia, Canada, Belgium, Iran, Turkiye and other developed countries lie in the recognition of the importance of mother languages.

"These countries give respect to individuals by accepting linguistic identification," he added.

General Secretary SDSWO of Sukkur Division Ghulam Shabir said that a child becomes more expressive in his mother tongue because the child's psychological and personality development depended upon what h/she was conveyed through the mother tongue.

Vice President SDSWO, Sukkur Division, Bashir Ahmed Soomro said a child expresses his first feelings, happiness, fear and his first words in his mother tongue.

"Unfortunately, parents give undue concentration on English language because they are reluctant to communicate with their children in their respective mother languages," he added.

A large number of social activists, educationists, journalists and lawyers attended the event.