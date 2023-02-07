UrduPoint.com

SDSWO Solidarity Over Devastating Earthquake In Turkey

Published February 07, 2023

SDSWO solidarity over devastating earthquake In Turkey

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Shaheed Dodo Soomro Welfare organization (SDSWO), Pakistan, was deeply saddened by the news of the devastating earthquake that struck Turkiye's southeastern province of Maras.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Central Chairman of SDSWO, Ali Muhammad Soomro stated that they would like to extend our deepest condolences and sympathies to those who lost their loved ones to the catastrophe; and pray that those martyred in the earthquake may receive the highest rank in Jannah (Aameen).

He said SDSWO and the Pakistani nation stand in solidarity with our brethren in this difficult time and have no doubt that the Turkish nation will overcome the devastating effect of this calamity with their characteristic resilience, it added.

