UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SDSWO's 2nd Foundation Day Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 11:20 AM

SDSWO's 2nd foundation day tomorrow

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :The Shaheed Dodo Soomro Welfare Orgnization (SDSWO) was all set to stage a massive public gathering in Rohri' s Piyala hotel Ground on Sunday to mark its second foundation day here.

According to Chaiman,SDSWO, Ali Muhammad Soomro, they had arranged to accommodate around 6,000 people in the open ground near Rohri, district Sukkur.

He said it would be a bigger crowd than any other jalsa which has taken place. He added that they have also set up separate enclosures for women.

He said notables of the Soomra Community across country including Federal Minister for Privitization, Muhammad Mian Soomro, Allama Nasir Mehmood Soomro, Hameer Soomro, Abdul Khaliq Soomro, Allah Warayo Soomro and others would address the participants.

The SDSWO's workers holding party flags would take out vehicular processions and were being held public meetings in various districts to celebrate the foundation day and to show love for their community.

The event would start at 12am and end around 8pm.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Jalsa Muhammad Mian Soomro Hotel Sukkur Nasir Rohri Women Sunday Event All Love

Recent Stories

Germany reports 9,557 new coronavirus cases

6 minutes ago

PM to seek vote of confidence in National Assembly ..

9 minutes ago

What makes Imran Khan a brave, genuine leader!

23 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 115.92 million

51 minutes ago

China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

51 minutes ago

UAE Press: Pope’s pathbreaking Iraq trip seeks p ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.