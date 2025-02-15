SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Ali Muhammad Soomro, Central Chairman of Shaheed Dodo Soomro Welfare Organization (SDSWO) Pakistan on Saturday expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Dr. Aakash Ansari, a distinguished figure in the literary world. Dr.

Ansari was not only a great human being but also an exceptional poet who captivated the hearts of Sindhi youth with his romantic poetry and unique style of expression.

In his condolence message, he said that the space of late Aakash Ansari could never be filled. Soomro demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Dr. Ansari's untimely death.

Ali Muhammad Soomro shared the grief of Dr. Ansari's family, students, and admirers, saying, "We stand with them in this hour of sorrow.