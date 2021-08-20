SE directs to promote safety culture

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Superintendent Engineer (SE) Mepco circle Sohail Bashir directed its sub-divisional officers to promote safety culture within their offices.

Addressing the field officers here Friday, he asked them to hold safety parade within their domain on daily basis.

He instructed SDOs and Xen Mepco to continue action against power stealers without pause and break.

Power theft would be not only booked, they should be fined heavily, he maintained.

SE said consumers remained their top priority, adding that their complaints would be addressed in the minimum time period.

Deputy Commercial Manager Irshad Syal, Xen Fiaz Qurban, sub-divisional officers from Khanewal and Kabir Wala were present on the occasion.