SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Superintending Engineer GEPCO Sialkot Haji Muhammad Ashraf Saturday held an open (khuli-kutchery) here at Grid Station Pasrur

He listened to the complaints of customers and issued on the spot orders for early redressal of their complaints.

Deputy Director Technical (DDT) GEPCO Sialkot Chaudhry Shokat and Assistant Director Admin Azhar Toor were also present on this occasion.