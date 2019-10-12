UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SE Gepco Holds Open Kutchery In Sialkot

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 03:21 PM

SE Gepco holds open kutchery in Sialkot

Superintending Engineer Gepco Sialkot Haji Muhammad Ashraf held an open kutchery at Chobara-Sialkot road here on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) : Superintending Engineer Gepco Sialkot Haji Muhammad Ashraf held an open kutchery at Chobara-Sialkot road here on Saturday.

He listened the complaints and problems of customers and issued on the spot orders for early redressal of the same.

SE Gepco Sialkot said that Gepco was striving to provide the improved services to its customers as well.

Related Topics

Road Same Sialkot

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Equatorial Guinea on Inde ..

23 minutes ago

WAM strengthens media cooperation with Spanish new ..

38 minutes ago

Faakhir Mehmood appeals for joining national cause ..

2 minutes ago

Top candidate's running mate in Afghan poll claims ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey Neutralizes 415 'Terrorists' in Northern Sy ..

2 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Spanish King on National ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.