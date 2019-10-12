SE Gepco Holds Open Kutchery In Sialkot
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 03:21 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) : Superintending Engineer Gepco Sialkot Haji Muhammad Ashraf held an open kutchery at Chobara-Sialkot road here on Saturday.
He listened the complaints and problems of customers and issued on the spot orders for early redressal of the same.
SE Gepco Sialkot said that Gepco was striving to provide the improved services to its customers as well.