SE, HESCO visits Hyderabad SITE

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The Superintending Engineer (SE), Operation Circle, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Aijaz Ahmed Channa has expressed his dismay over the performance of sub-ordinate staff performing duties at Hyderabad SITE.

The Superintending Engineer who visited the SITE area on Thursday on the request of the office bearers of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry has asked the sub-ordinate staff to resolve the issues on priority which are being faced by the industrialists of the area particularly safety of industrial workers from high voltage wires.

Talking to office bearers of HSATI delegation, he said that HESCO staff is responsible to address the grievances of the industrialists and assured that installation of high voltage wires will be made in protective manner.

The President HSATI Parvez Faheem Noorwala requested to Superintending Engineer to declare feeder installed at Sindh Small Industries Corporation Tando Muhammad Khan Road as industrial feeder with load shedding exemption.