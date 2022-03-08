UrduPoint.com

SE Highways Inaugurates Spring Tree Plantation Drive

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2022 | 07:19 PM

SE Highways inaugurates spring tree plantation drive

A healthy environment should be provided to the people through extensive tree plantation as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :A healthy environment should be provided to the people through extensive tree plantation as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

This was stated by Superintendent Engineer Highways Department Muhammad Ashraf Bhatti while inaugurating the spring tree plantation campaign at his office here Tuesday.

He said that planting trees and their proper growth and maintenance was not only a service to humanity but also help in controlling environmental pollution. He appealed to the people to take part in the spring tree plantation campaign. He said that special attention should be paid to the proper maintenance and irrigation of plants so that these plants become trees. The officers and staff of the Highways Department were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UN rights chief to visit China's Xinjiang in May

UN rights chief to visit China's Xinjiang in May

1 minute ago
 WCCI Sialkot felicitates all women on Internationa ..

WCCI Sialkot felicitates all women on International Women Day

1 minute ago
 Sindh Secretary Industries assures of his role on ..

Sindh Secretary Industries assures of his role on license issue

1 minute ago
 Opposition's no-trust move to meet exemplary defea ..

Opposition's no-trust move to meet exemplary defeat: Farrukh Habib

1 minute ago
 DC for completing on-going development in stipulat ..

DC for completing on-going development in stipulated time

4 minutes ago
 13th Pak Pharma & Healthcare Expo 2022 from tomorr ..

13th Pak Pharma & Healthcare Expo 2022 from tomorrow

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>