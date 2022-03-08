SE Highways inaugurates spring tree plantation drive

A healthy environment should be provided to the people through extensive tree plantation as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :A healthy environment should be provided to the people through extensive tree plantation as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

This was stated by Superintendent Engineer Highways Department Muhammad Ashraf Bhatti while inaugurating the spring tree plantation campaign at his office here Tuesday.

He said that planting trees and their proper growth and maintenance was not only a service to humanity but also help in controlling environmental pollution. He appealed to the people to take part in the spring tree plantation campaign. He said that special attention should be paid to the proper maintenance and irrigation of plants so that these plants become trees. The officers and staff of the Highways Department were also present on the occasion.