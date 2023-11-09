SE Highways visits site of two-way road

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Superintendent Engineer Highways Engineer Farrukh Mumtaz visited the site of under construction two-way road from Railway Station Bahawalpur to Bypass and inspected the quality of the work.

He said that the estimated cost of the construction of 2.5 km two-way road is Rs 300 million. He checked the construction work and quality of the road. He said that after the completion of the two-lane road project, the flow of traffic will be eased.