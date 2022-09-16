SE Mepco calls for immediate solution of customers' complaints

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Superintendent Engineer (SE), Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) circle Farhan Shabir Malik said the timely and immediate solution to customers' complaints was their priority.

He stated this in open court arranged here on Friday.

He said that indiscriminate operation against power thieves was going on unabated within the limits of the local MEPCO circle.

He declared power thieves to be national criminals. To stop electricity theft in the circle, customers should fully cooperate with Mapco teams so that these 'criminals' could be held accountable, he said and added that the defaulters should pay their arrears in the earnest.

It's pertinent to note that most of the complaints put up in open court were related to faulty meter replacement, power pole replacement, transformer efficiency enhancement and bill accuracy.

Farhan Shabir assured of strict departmental action to be taken against the employees who would be found or reported to behave rudely with customers.

Deputy Director Technical Malik Khurshid, Xen Abdul Wahid, SDOs of Mapcode Division Kot Addu and others were present on this occasion.