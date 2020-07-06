UrduPoint.com
SE MEPCO Directs Staffers To Follow SOPs During Maintenance

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 05:58 PM

Superintendent Engineering Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), Mehar Nazir Muhammad Monday directed staffers to take all precautionary measures and follow standard operating procedure (SOPs) during maintenance

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Superintendent Engineering Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), Mehar Nazir Muhammad Monday directed staffers to take all precautionary measures and follow standard operating procedure (SOPs) during maintenance.

He advised line and other staffers not to risk their lives by showing negligence in this connection.

The SE Muzaffargarh circle gave these direction during a meeting on safety measures with circle Union representatives at his office here.

He said that staffers should not prefer any tripping, shutdown or any other complaints over their lives adding that life of every staffer was an asset not only for his family but also for the country.

Do not push your lives into death by a little carelessness and negligence, he said adding that over confidence and maintenance without PPE and PTW lead to fatal incidents Among others Deputy Director Technical, Muhammad Naeem Akhtar, XEN Umair Qasim, XEN Alipur, Malik Yaqoob and XEN Kot Addu, Malik Khursheed were also present.

