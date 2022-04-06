UrduPoint.com

SE Mepco For Ensuring Pre-cautionary Measures At Workplace

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2022 | 12:51 PM

SE Mepco for ensuring pre-cautionary measures at workplace

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Superintendent Engineer (SE) Mepco Circle Farhan Shabir Malik directed its line staff to ensure using Personal Protective Equipment Kit during duty hours at the workplace.

He said high quality of kit includes bodysuit, head protection cap, shoe covers, masks, disposable gloves were ensured to minimize exposure to hazards that cause serious workplace injuries.

He asked Mepco consumers to take maximum benefits from complaint centres and customers services centres set up at circle, division and sub-division to resolve consumers' problems on preferential basis.

He said staff of the complaint centre was alert for 24 hours in three shifts. He urged the staffers to respect complaints and visitors and stayed in contact with them until their problems were resolved as per their demand and expectation.

