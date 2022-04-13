SE MEPCO for ensuring precautionary measures at workplace

UrduPoint.com

Published April 13, 2022

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Superintendent Engineer (SE) of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Farhan Shabir Malik directed its line staff to ensure using Personal Protective Equipment kit during duty hours at the workplace.

He said high quality of kit includes bodysuit, head protection cap, shoe covers, masks, disposable gloves which should be used to minimize the chances of incidents.

He asked MEPCO consumers to take maximum benefits from complaint centres and customers services centres set up at circle, division and sub-division level for resolving consumers' problems on preferential basis.

The SE said staff of the complaint centre was alert for 24 hours in three shifts. He urged the staffers to respect complainants and stay in contact with them until their problems resolved.

