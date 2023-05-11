UrduPoint.com

SE Mepco For Load Balancing Of All Transformers

Superintending Engineer (SE) Mepco Multan Circle Farhan Shabir Malik here on Thursday directed XENs and Standards Developing Organizations (SDOs) to ensure load balancing of transformers in order to prevent tripping and low voltage issues

Presiding over a meeting with officers of all divisions, the superintending engineer said that overloaded transformers caused issues of tripping and low voltage.

He said that provision of electricity to consumers with the best voltage was a top priority of the Mepco and no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

He directed the relevant officers to ensure load balancing of all overloaded transformers and replace faulty transformers at the earliest.

He also directed to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply in their respective divisions, otherwise, stern action would be taken against the line superintendent and the relevant SDOs.

He also urged to ensure 100 percent recoveries from defaulters and disconnect the connections of defaulters without any discrimination.

