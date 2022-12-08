SE MEPCO terms over-billing unacceptable

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Superintending Engineer Operation MEPCO Multan Circle, Malik Javed Iqbal Wains, on Thursday said that over-billing and over-reading was unacceptable.

He directed officials concerned to ensure 100 percent correct and clear pictures on electricity bills and added that concerned SDOs and officials would be punished if over billing proved in any area.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of XENs/SDOs at Mepco Musa Pak Divisional Complex.

He ordered to get registered cases along with imposing fines on power pilferers and sent to circle office on daily basis.

SE MEPCO ordered to replace damaged and burnt meters and sent replaced meters to M&T laboratory in the same month.

Superintending Engineer directed all Executive Engineers and SDOs of Multan Circle to increase batch wise ratio and collect monthly bills, full dues/arrears from all consumers of all categories and disconnected connections over non-payment of bills and dues.

Deputy Commercial Manager Irshad Syal, Deputy Director technical Taj Mehmood Qamar, SDO Muhammad Kamran and other officials were also present.