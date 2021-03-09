SE SEPCO to hold open court on Rohri

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Suprintendent Engineer (SE), Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) Sukkur, Abdul Ghani Memon will hold an open court at the SDO office Rohri on March 13.

Following the directions of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), SEPCO has decided to hear consumers' reservations on detection, over billing and other related issues while SEPCO will take action against the electricity defaulters.

Electricity consumers can submit applications during the public court, said spokesperson SEPCO, Engineer Manzoor Hussain Soomro here on Tuesday.