SE SEPCO to hold public meeting on Feb 2nd

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Superintendent Engineer (SE), Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) Sukkur, Abdul Ghani Memon will hold an open court at the SDO office Rohri on February 2.

Following the directions of of Chief Exicutive Officer (CEO), SEPCO has decided to hear consumers' reservations on detection, over billing and other releated issues while SEPCO will take action against the electricity defaulters. Electricity consumers can submit applications during the public court.