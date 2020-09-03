SE SEPCO will hold open court on Monday

Superintendent Engineer (SE), Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO , Abdul Ghani Memon will hold an open court at SDO office Sethrja on Monday 7th September

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Superintendent Engineer (SE), Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO , Abdul Ghani Memon will hold an open court at SDO office Sethrja on Monday 7th September.

Following the directions of of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), SEPCO decided on Thursday to hear consumers' reservations on detection, over billing and other related issues while SEPCO will take action against the electricity defaulters.

Electricity consumers can submit applications during the public court, said spokesperson SEPCO, Engineer Manzoor Hussain Soomro here on Thursday.