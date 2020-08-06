SE SEPCO will listen on line complaints

Superintendent Engineer (SE), Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) Sukkur, Abdul Ghani Memon will listen on line complaints on Aug 11th 13th

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Superintendent Engineer (SE), Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) Sukkur, Abdul Ghani Memon will listen on line complaints on Aug 11th 13th.

Following the directions of of Chief Exicutive Officer (CEO), SEPCO Muhammad Saleem Gujar, the SE to hear consumers' reservations on detection, over billing and other releated issues while SEPCO will take action against the electricity defaulters.

Electricity consumers can submit applications on line, said spokesperson SEPCO, Engineer Manzoor Hussain Soomro here on Thursday.